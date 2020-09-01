Pence was on standby to 'take over' during Trump's Walter Reed visit, book reports

By
Jackson Delong
-

Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to briefly presume the powers of the presidency during President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to Walter Reed medical facility in November 2019, according to a copy of New York Times press reporter Michael Schmidt’s upcoming book gotten by CNN.



