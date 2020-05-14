Pence Says He Would Be ‘Happy’ To See ‘Patriot’ Flynn Back In The Trump Administration

“Vice President Mike Pence mentioned that he would welcome General Michael Flynn again into the administration within the wake the Justice Department dropping its case in opposition to President Trump’s first nationwide safety adviser.

Pence: ‘I think General Michael Flynn is an American patriot’

In a preview of an upcoming episode of “Axios on HBO,” host Mike Allen requested, “The president has talked about bringing him back in the administration. Is that fine with you?”

Pence replied, “I think General Michael Flynn is an American patriot. He served this country with great distinction in uniform, and now I believe the decision by the Justice Department lays bare what was clearly prosecutorial abuse, and for my part, I’d be happy to see Michael Flynn again.”

Department of Justice Dropped It’s Case Against Flynn Last Week

The Political Insider reported final week that the Department of Justice had moved to finish its investigation of Flynn.

“For three years, prosecutors insisted that Flynn had lied to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in a January 2017 interview. Flynn basically admitted he had, and became a key cooperator for Mueller in looking into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign,” TPI reported. “The Justice Department said Thursday that it is dropping the case ‘after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.”

Trump calls investigators ‘human scum’

President Donald Trump criticized Obama administration officers concerned within the prosecution of Flynn.

“He was an innocent man,” Trump instructed reporters on Thursday as he met within the White House with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “Now in my book he’s an even greater warrior.”

“What the Obama administration did, is unprecedented,” Trump added. “I hope a lot of people will pay a big price because they are dishonest, crooked people.”

“They’re scum. They’re human scum,” he added.