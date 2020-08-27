Pence makes last minute decision to address Wisconsin unrest in RNC speech

RNC

Second lady Karen Pence’s Republican National Convention remarks largely eschewed politics, sticking closely to the evening’s theme of “Land of Heroes” by honoring the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, military spouses, veterans, and first responders with compelling anecdotes from those she’s met in her role.

Pence has made art therapy her platform and worked to raise awareness for the practice as a mental health profession and treatment option. She share the story of a Marine veteran dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder through art therapy.

Master Gunnery Sgt. Chris Stowe, she said, “Credits art therapy with saving his marriage and his life.”

A mom of a Marine and mother-in-law to a Naval Lieutenant, Pence also, like her predecessor Jill Biden, has worked with military spouses. On Wednesday, she called those spouses “home front heroes.”

“Military spouses may experience frequent moves and job changes, periods of being a single parent while their loved one is deployed—all while exhibiting pride, strength, and determination and being a part of something bigger than themselves,” she said, thanking them.

Pence is, arguably, the vice president’s closest and most trusted adviser. Early this year, Pence was tapped to lead PREVENTS, the administration’s interagency task force on mental health and suicide prevention.

She described a recent meeting with Americans who answer the Veterans Crisis Line.

“One in…