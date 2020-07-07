Pence fires back at criticism of withdrawal from WHO, says global health agency ‘let the world down’

“I disagree with the president’s decision …” Alexander said in a statement Tuesday. “Certainly there needs to be a good, hard look at mistakes the World Health Organization might have made in connection with coronavirus, but the time to do that is after the crisis has been dealt with, not in the middle of it.”

Meanwhile, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden vowed that his adminstration would re-join the WHO on his first day in office.

“With all due respect to Senator Alexander, the World Health Organization let the world down by perhaps not informing the United States and the wider world of this pandemic as it began in China, giving ill-fated advice in January and February. There have to be consequences for this.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m not surprised Joe Biden wants to keep us roped into another international organization … ” the vice president proceeded. “If Joe Biden would’ve had his way we literally would’ve had tens of millions of more Chinese coming in to our country and spreading the pandemic and putting more and more Americans at risk. So, right decision on the WHO [by President Trump], Joe Biden would’ve made the wrong decision in January.”