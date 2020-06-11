Pence deletes tweet showing Trump campaign staff not wearing face masks or social distancing

The message was with a photo of Pence and the campaign staff giving a thumbs up sign.

Many states have loosened restrictions which were put in place starting in March. But without any vaccine and much more people congregating in public places and national protests, experts warn that the high rates of cases seen in the spring might return.

Pence drew considerable scrutiny in April when he toured the Mayo Clinic medical facility with out a mask — a move he later conceded was wrong.

The clinic had briefed Pence’s team in the times leading up to his trip about their policy requiring face masks, an individual involved in planning the visit previously told CNN.

When Pence and the team, including reporters, arrived at the clinic, personnel from the facility had masks designed for the group, including Pence. During the tour, all of those other entourage wore masks except Pence. The person said when the clinic told the White House about the policy, it was not clear perhaps the vice president would wear a mask.