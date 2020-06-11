Pence deletes tweet showing Trump campaign staff not wearing face masks or social distancing

“Stopped by to see the great men and women of the Trump-Pence Team today!” the tweet read. “Thank you for all of the hard work, keep it up!”
The message was with a photo of Pence and the campaign staff giving a thumbs up sign.
The photo appeared to be from the campaign’s Arlington, Virginia, office — Pence was not scheduled to travel on Wednesday and had no public events on his schedule. In the photo, no one, such as the vice president appeared to be wearing a face mask and the group far exceeded the 10-person gathering limit outlined in Virginia’s phase one coronavirus guidelines.
Health experts have long warned that the lack of social distancing you could end up a second peak in herpes. Nationally a lot more than 1.9 million individuals have been infected by herpes and more than 112,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Many states have loosened restrictions which were put in place starting in March. But without any vaccine and much more people congregating in public places and national protests, experts warn that the high rates of cases seen in the spring might return.
Pence drew considerable scrutiny in April when he toured the Mayo Clinic medical facility with out a mask — a move he later conceded was wrong.
The clinic had briefed Pence’s team in the times leading up to his trip about their policy requiring face masks, an individual involved in planning the visit previously told CNN.
When Pence and the team, including reporters, arrived at the clinic, personnel from the facility had masks designed for the group, including Pence. During the tour, all of those other entourage wore masks except Pence. The person said when the clinic told the White House about the policy, it was not clear perhaps the vice president would wear a mask.
Citing how frequently he’s been tested for the virus, Pence later said during a Fox News town hall, “I didn’t think it was necessary but I should have worn the mask at the Mayo Clinic.”