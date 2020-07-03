Pence delayed Arizona trip after Secret Service agents tested positive for coronavirus: report

The trip was postponed due to other factors related to the virus aswell, The New York Times reported.

Last Saturday, a spokesman for Pence told Fox News he previously canceled campaign events in the state because of surging virus cases, but nonetheless planned to meet up with the governor there to measure the situation.

He met with Ariz. Gov. Doug Ducey in Phoenix for a short visit and news conference at the airport Wednesday to go over the virus.

PENCE POSTPONES FLORIDA, ARIZONA CAMPAIGN EVENTS AMID ESCALATION IN CORONAVIRUS CASES THERE

“I’ve instructed the acting secretary of homeland security to move out immediately to provide additional doctors, nurses and technical personnel,” Pence said at the headlines conference. “Help is on the way and we’re going to spare no expense to provide the kind of reinforcements that you will need across the state, should this pandemic continue to spread.”

The vice president also postponed campaign events in Florida this week. Both states have reported record virus numbers amid reopening and have since reclosed some businesses.

A Pence spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the validity of the story to the Post, writing, “Instead of highlighting Vice President Pence’s concerted effort with Task Force members to visit and support states with new cases, The Washington Post is choosing to use its pages to report on a story of little use to every single day Americans wanting to learn more about how coronavirus affects them or the Administration’s response efforts.”

A spokeswoman for the Secret Service said the agency does not comment on its methods and didn’t confirm agents had tested positive but said, “the safe practices of our work force, their own families, and that of our protectees remains the agency’s highest priority,” based on the Post.

Several Secret Service agents and campaign staffers who helped prepare for Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa also tested positive for the herpes virus.

Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus aswell in early May. She has since recovered.

Both the president and vice president are tested for the herpes virus daily, the White House has said.