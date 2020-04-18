Pence claims there are enough tests for phase one reopening

Vice President Mike Pence mentions the coronavirus in the White House on Friday, April 17, inWashington Alex Brandon/ AP

Vice President Mike Pence asserted Friday that there are enough tests for states aiming to resume under phase one standards.

“Our best scientists and health experts assess that states today have enough tests to implement the criteria of phase one if they choose to do so,” Pence stated.

He repeated, “Let me say that again: Given the guidance in the President’s new guidelines for opening up America again, states that meet the criteria for going into phase one and then are preparing the testing that is contemplated by going to phase one – our best scientists and health experts assess that today, we have a sufficient amount of testing to meet the requirements of phase one reopening if state governors choose to do that.”

Earlier CNN reported that while some laboratories state screening capability is not a problem, others are still reporting lacks.

While hold-ups in screening– and also lacks of screening products– have actually been reported throughout the nation, it’s additionally feasible that a stagnation in the pandemic is liable for the reported decrease in tests.

Currently in the United States, screening is mainly done on those that are symptomatic. While the United States is still seeing a raising number of situations, social distancing steps do appear to be functioning, restricting transmission of the infection.

Assuming there are enough tests offered, that downturn might describe why less individuals are requiring tests at healthcare facilities, medical professionals’ workplaces and also various other websites. Or, medical professionals might simply be purchasing less tests, probably scheduling them for just the sickest clients.

If there isn’t prevalent schedule of screening, however, after that the reported decrease in situations might be deceptive.

In a declaration on Wednesday, the American Clinical Laboratory Association — which stands for industrial laboratories such as LabCorp and also Quest Diagnostics– stated that screening capability was not a problem.

“ACLA members have now eliminated testing backlogs, and have considerable capacity that is not being used,” the team stated.

“We stand ready to perform more testing and are in close communication with public health partners about ways we can support additional needs.”

Other teams, however, have actually reported troubles. In a Monday letter to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the Association of American Medical Colleges stated laboratories are encountering vital lacks.

“Widespread but uneven shortages in one or more of the essential components for testing have resulted in a situation where few labs are able to maximize the testing capacity of any one machine, platform, or test,” the team stated.

It included that “laboratories across the country are working day and night to expand testing capacity but are severely hampered by shortages of needed reagents, swabs for testing, PPE, and specialized equipment designed by companies to be used with their own machines.”