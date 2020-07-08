Pence claims there are ‘early signs’ Texas, Arizona and Florida are flattening coronavirus curve

Vice President Mike Pence once again claimed progress against coronavirus and ‘flattening the curve’ even while U.S. infections topped 3 million and states he designated suffered record cases.

‘We are actually seeing early indications of a percent positive testing flattening in Arizona and Florida and Texas,’ Pence said at a White House coronavirus task force briefing at the Department of Education Wednesday.

Pence joined President Trump in his push for reopening schools, saying it was needed not just for educating children but also to simply help the work force and to offer essential services.

‘We are actually seeing early indications of a percent positive testing flattening in Arizona and Florida and Texas,’ said Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday

Pence announced plans for new CDC instructions shortly after President Donald Trump took to Twitter to criticize people health agency for asking schools ‘to do very impractical things.’

Pence pointed to a slowing coronavirus death rate nationally and early indications of positive tests flattening in Arizona, Florida and Texas. Those three states in recent weeks have seen a number of the biggest spikes in coronavirus infections.

Amid wrenching debates nationwide about how and when to reopen schools, Trump warned schools Wednesday that if they cannot reopen in the fall due to continuing concerns over coronavirus, he might cut off government funding.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence adjusts his protective face mask as White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Debbie Birx listens within a White House coronavirus illness (COVID-19) task force briefing at the Education Department in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2020

The president said Democrats are concerned that reopening schools will be a bad political move for presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden in front of the November presidential election, and asserted other countries which have begun reopening their schools are having ‘no issues.’

‘In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and a number of other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO DILEMMAS,’ Trump asserted in a tweet Wednesday morning.

‘The Dems think it would be detrimental to them politically if U.S. schools open prior to the November Election, but is essential for the kids & families,’ that he wrote, adding: ‘May stop funding or even open!’

When asked about Trump’s threat, Pence noted that the federal government only provides about 10 % of school funding, which can be paid for primarily by states and localities.

Pence said 39 million tests had been performed across the country.

‘Among those, more than three million Americans have tested positive and more than 1.3 million Americans have recovered,’ he said.

Pence said the world had produced 59,000 ventilators and said testing ‘is scaling all across America.’

Pence also pleaded with nursing staff to reuse protective gear, amid signs of a replay of start of the pandemic.

Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United, warned: ‘We’re five months in to this and there are still shortages of gowns, hair covers, shoe covers, masks, N95 masks.’

She cited a union survey and fretted. ‘They’re being doled out, and we’re still being told to reuse them.’

Pence also defended Trump’s decision to threaten funding for schools at a time many ares struggling.

He cited ‘determination and leadership at the federal level’ to ‘get our kids back once again to school.’

‘The president’s just very serious,’ Pence said, calling reopening schools ‘absolutely essential.’

‘What you’re seeing the president provide is leadership,’ said Pence.