Pence and Harris Vie for Wisconsin as Trump Vents From the White House

LA CROSSE, Wis. — For a few hours, the unofficial Labor Day start to the fall presidential campaign centered around Wisconsin, as Vice President Mike Pence tried to poach Democrats in this Mississippi River town and Senator Kamala Harris sought to rally the Democratic base in Milwaukee.

But their dueling events at opposite ends of this increasingly pivotal state — as well as Joseph R. Biden’s visit to another battleground, Pennsylvania — were soon overwhelmed by a force as strong as any current: President Trump’s thirst for attention. ​

The only member of the two tickets not to be on the campaign trail Monday, Mr. Trump abruptly called a White House news conference and then used it to air a range of personal and political grievances. He called his opponents names — Mr. Biden was a “stupid person” and Ms. Harris was “not a competent person.” Yet more notable than his usual partisan insults was his extraordinary attack on the country’s senior military officials.