Penalty costs Alaphilippe yellow jersey as Van Aert wins stage five By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Tour de France



2/2

By Julien Pretot

PRIVAS, France (Reuters) – Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe lost the general lead in the Tour de France to Briton Adam Yates after being handed a 20-second penalty for prohibited feeding at the end of stage five, won by Belgian Wouth van Aert on Wednesday.

Van Aert was fastest in the sprint at the end of the 183km trip from Gap that included no breakaway, a nearly extraordinary situation in regular racing conditions in the contemporary age.

Dutchman Cees Bol was 2nd and Sam Bennett took 3rd location to end up being the very first Irishman to use the green jersey for the points category given that Sean Kelly 31 years back.

Alaphilippe ended up safe in the lot however nabbed a bottle about 17km from the line, breaking Tour guidelines which mention that feeding is prohibited within 20km of the surface.

“We’re checking now but it seems I took a bottle where I was not supposed to,” Alaphilippe stated.

Yates leads Slovenian Primoz Roglic by 3 seconds in the standings after Alaphilippe dropped to 16th general.

“It was maybe the most easy stage I’ve ever done in a cycling race because no breaks, no high pace,” stated Van Aert, who on Tuesday did all the heavy work when Jumbo Visma group mate Roglic won the 4th …