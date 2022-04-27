The government’s legislative proposal will toughen the penalties for violating the requirements for registration of precious metals and stones.

Violation of the above requirements will result in a fine of 200 times the minimum wage for each violation instead of the previous 100 times, and for regular violations – 1000 times instead of the previous 200 times.

The proposed amendments to the RA Code on Administrative Offenses and the Law on Precious Metals were presented by the RA Deputy Minister of Economy Ani Ispiryan at the April 27 sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs. He noted that in the case of a lenient sentence, there is a risk of being tempted to break the law. The EEU monitoring group also proposed tougher sanctions to ensure the harmonization of sanctions in the EEU. According to the Deputy Minister, the remaining changes are aimed at facilitating the process of calibration and marking.

2021 The Agreement on the Peculiarities of Operations with Precious Metals and Precious Stones within the Eurasian Economic Union, which entered into force on May 24, 2006, establishes common conditions for the circulation of precious metals and stones in the EEU territory. This will allow the economic entities of the member states to circulate their jewelry and diamond products throughout the EEU without additional administration. There is now a need to harmonize national legal acts with the requirements of the provisions of the agreement.

As a result of the voting, the initiative was approved by the commission.

The bill “On Making Amendments to the RA Tax Code” authored by NA Deputy Gevorg Papoyan was discussed in the second reading and received a positive conclusion. After the first reading, the Government submitted a proposal on the date of entry into force of the law, which was adopted.

