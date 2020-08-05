Pen Mini Cell Phone Bluetooth Dialer 0.96″ Tiny Screen Mobile Phone Support GSM Dual SIM Max 32G TF Card with Camera Flashlight FM Radio Music Player Rechargeable (Black)



Mini cell phone multifunction Bluetooth dialer pen with 0.96″ tiny screen supports GSM dual SIM card and max 32G expansion.

Mini mobile phone and ballpoint pen are combined into one, in addition to daily writing, can also be used as camera, FM radio and flashlight, it is a good partner for life and work.

Mobile Phone that can be written

This is a cool two-in-one design of pen and mobile phone which can make you outstanding in any occasion (refills can be replaced, black or blue randomly)

Ultra-low Radiation

It has lower radiation rate than other regular smartphones, it is a ideal choice to protect the baby to keeping far away from signal radiation.

Keep you in touch with the teenager who go to school

You can insert the nano SIM card and use it as an independent phone or back up phone, give it to your teenagers when they go to school. Keeping your communication is important.

Alarm Time Setting

Set your schedule reminder is very easy, it allows you to set up 5 alarm clocks independently, bring it as your alarm clock, never miss any great appointment.

Rear Camera

With 0.3MP Camera, display Resolution 80*160P

There is not enough memory and you need to install a memory card.

Multi-language Switchable

English, Russian, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese ect.

The Bluetooth Mode

1.Long press “0” to enter Bluetooth mode.

2.Activate the Bluetooth function of your phone, search and select ” SERVO K07 ” to connect.

3.Input password “0000”.

4.Sync contacts to SERVO K07 phone.

Specification:

Screen:0.96inch

Battery:300mAh(already put into the phone)

Max distance:10m

Talk time:5hrs

TF Card:Max 32G

Phonebook:500

Size:4.6X0.8inch

Net Weight:33g

SIM Card:2 Nano SIM card

Package Includes:

1x Cell Phone

1x Battery

1x Cable

4x Refill

1x Manual

Pen Mini Bluetooth Phone – It’s not just a ballpoint pen that can be used for writing, it’s also a mini phone. As a Bluetooth dialer, when you use it paired with your smart phone through Bluetooth, then you can sync contacts and receive phone calling. It can also get music from bluetooth device, enjoy music by wireless control.

Back up Phone – When you insert your nano SIM card, it can be used as an independent phone or your back up phone, you can give it to your teenagers when they go to school, or bring this mini phone to anywhere and portable for travelling and driving. It has lower radiation rate than other regular smartphones and is a ideal choice to stay away from signal radiation.

Global GSM Frequency and Expandable – It support Dual SIM cards and TF card. GSM850/900/1800/1900MHz. Please use the sim card which supports GSM and provide 2G GSM(Select Pre-paid SIM Card, recommend T-Mobile sim card, not work with At&t, Verizon Or Boost). If the mini phone has not enough memory and you need to install a memory card. Maximum support 32GB expansion.

Multi-functional – This mini phone can be used as a camera to record your life and work. When you spend the night outdoors, it can be used as a flashlight to bring you long-lasting lighting. Its FM radio function gives you clear broadcast enjoyment. It is also a useful device for your lectures, conferences, interviews, presentations and classes.

Easy Control – Long press “0” to enter Bluetooth mode, after pairing your device, you can answer phone calls and enjoy music, 300mAh battery capacity provides up to 5hrs of talk time. Long press “UP Button” turn on the flashlight, and charge the phone with Micro USB when the battery is low.