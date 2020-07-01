Peloton launches Roku app – The Verge

There’s now a Peloton channel on the Roku platform. Anyone with a Roku device can register with access Peloton’s instructor-led work outs from their TV.

“We are excited to roll out our best-in-class streaming fitness service onto the Roku platform,” said Karina Kogan, SVP and general manager of Peloton Digital, in a statement. “We’ve seen growing engagement with our TV apps, especially as more and more consumers look for at-home fitness solutions to keep them physically and mentally fit.”

Don’t be amazed if you see ads. The Peloton app will leverage Roku’s “machine-learning targeting capabilities” to advertise the app to Roku users who would be most likely to make use of it.

You don’t need a Peloton bike or treadmill to make use of the app (though bike and tread mill sessions can be obtained on the Roku channel). There will also be floor-based work outs available, including strength, yoga, HIIT, dance, and meditation. The app includes 1000s of options, Roku says.

If you already have a Peloton account, you can sign into the channel with your credentials. New users can take benefit of a 30-day free trial; from then on, the app-only membership is $12.99 per month. (You can subscribe on your TELEVISION with Roku Pay.)

As the pandemic has driven more people to locate home work-out solutions, Peloton has expanded to numerous new platforms. Since late February, the organization has launched apps for Apple TELEVISION and Android TV along with Chromecast support for its iOS app (enabling iOS users to cast their classes to any device that supports Chromecast).