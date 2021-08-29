Peloton cuts prices; COVID-19 surges; analyst says ethereum could hit $10K; Fed's Waller on tapering

Express CEO Tim Baxter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s second-quarter earnings, remodeling its stores and trends in the retail space amid the pandemic.

Peloton CFO Jill Woodworth joins Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to break down the company’s 4th quarter earnings report, the Tread recall, and cutting the price of its bike by 20%.

Magnetic Managing Director Megan Kaspar joins Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman to discuss ethereum possibly hitting $10,000 and NFT sales surging.

Boston Consulting Group CEO Rich Lesser joins Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman to discuss how companies are navigating the Delta variant.

Dr. Sachin Jain, SCAN Health Plan President and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss Covid-19 vaccination disparities, health care for the homeless, and mixed guidance on covid-19 mandates.

Federal Reserve Govenor Christopher Waller joins Yahoo Finance’s in an exclusive interview to discuss tapering, inflation and other key topics at the Jackson Hole Symposium.