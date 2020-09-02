Pelosi’s office acknowledges indoor hair appointment, violating San Francisco Covid-19 restrictions

The recommendation followed Fox News reported that the owner of the hair salon, Erica Kious, was upset that Pelosi had actually broken the guidelines needing such hair treatments to be done outdoors due to the fact that of the pandemic. Fox likewise reported it had actually acquired security video footage revealing the speaker inside eSalon not using a mask.

Pelosi’s personnel firmly insisted Pelosi used a mask while getting her hair done other than for a short duration when she got her hair cleaned. The security video footage programs Pelosi not using a mask as she strolls briefly in between 2 little spaces in the hair salon, her hair damp as if simply cleaned.

“The speaker always wears a mask and complies with local Covid requirements,” Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill stated in the declaration.

But Hammill’s remarks acknowledged Pelosi and her personnel had actually depended on the analysis of somebody at the hair salon about what was enabled by brand-new city guidelines– that had actually simply entered into impact Friday– which the individual was inaccurate.

“This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” Hammill stated. “The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.” Pelosi’s personnel stated the speaker has a routine stylist who normally goes to Pelosi’s home to do herhair But that individual was not readily available on Monday so referred Pelosi’s personnel to a stylist at eSalon due to the fact that it is where Pelosi’s routine stylist utilized to work. CNN connected …

