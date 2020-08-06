Pelosi Unravels – Claims President Trump And Republicans Can’t Accept The ‘Gravity’ Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- CA) released yet another ridiculous attack on President Donald Trump on Tuesday, this time declaring that the he and his fellow Republican legislators have not “really accepted the gravity of the situation,” describing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelosi supposedly made this remark throughout an interview with Judy Woodruff on PBS’s “NewsHour” on Tuesday.

“To give us a sense of where things stand, I’m joined by the Democrats’ top negotiator. She is the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi,” Woodruff stated. “Madam Speaker, welcome back to the NewsHour. In short, where do things stand? We simply heard [Treasury] Secretary Mnuchin is stating you’re going for an offer today. What does it appear like from your viewpoint?”

“Well, Leader Schumer and I said it earlier at our availability with the press, we all have agreed that we need to have an agreement,” Pelosi started. “We have to have an agreement, though, that faces the reality of the situation. We do believe that the White House has not really accepted the gravity of the situation, and that’s why they’re thinking in smaller ways than they need to.”

Not stopping there, Pelosi continued: