Pelosi Threatens To Use Smoke To Forcibly Remove President Trump From The White House

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke out on Monday morning to hurl a disturbing threat at President Donald Trump, saying that he will be leaving the White House “whether he knows it yet or not,” even if he “has to be fumigated.”

Pelosi reportedly said this during an interview with “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski, who asked about the recent interview Trump did with Fox News’ Chris Wallace in which the president refused to say one way or the other if he would leave the White House if he loses the election. Pelosi’s response was shocking, to say the least.

“The fact is whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” Pelosi told Brzezinski. “Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected President of the United States. And you know, I’m second in line to the presidency…just last week I had my regular continuation of government briefing.”

“This might interest you because I say to them, this is never going to happen, God willing it never will, but there is a process. It has nothing to do with the certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there because the presidency is the presidency,” she added. “It’s not geography or location so, so much for him. I wouldn’t spend so much time on it…that’s a victory for him because then we’re not talking about your first, more important subject, which is, what are we going to do to stop this vicious virus that is making an assault on our health, again, our lives, our livelihood and life of our democracy?”

Pelosi has allowed her disdain for President Trump to consume her over the years, and she is now desperate to remove the president from office by any means necessary. We can only imagine how she will react when Trump wins this election, and she’s faced with the prospect of having to work with him for another four years.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 20, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

