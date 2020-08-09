Pelosi Slams Trump’s Executive Order Designed To Help Americans Through Economic Struggles

“No, in fact, what the president did is —I agreed what the Republican senator said— is unconstitutional slop,” Pelosi stated, referencing declarations by Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) slamming President Trump’s executive actions.

“The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop,” Sasse stated in a declaration dripped to The Hill

“President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law… The swamp should stop pretending there’s some thoughtful negotiation happening here. … The White House is trying to solve bad polling by agreeing to indefensibly bad debt. This proposal is not targeted to fix precise problems — it’s about Democrats and Trumpers competing to outspend each other.”

Democrats repeat our call to Republicans to go back to the table, fulfill us midway and collaborate to provide instant relief to the American individuals. Read my complete declaration with @SenSchumer: https://t.co/SnYbvFwcZp — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 8, 2020

Pelosi continued her talk about a number of news programs: