Pelosi Slams Trump And Republicans As ‘Enemies Of The State’ Over Their Opposition To Mail-In Voting

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted President Trump and Republican legislators, calling them “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state” due to the fact that a lot of oppose mail-in voting.

Pelosi informed MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin Trump’s continuous talk opposing mail-in voting was “scaring” possible citizens which the President really invited Russian disturbance in the November election.

UNHINGED: Nancy Pelosi labels Republicans “domestic enemies…enemies of the state” pic.twitter.com/8TnFfk3VFQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 24, 2020

Pelosi: America’s ‘domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring of the Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’

“The Russians were there and they are there now 24/7 trying to interfere in our election, but they’re not the only ones,” Pelosi stated. “We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

“And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring of the Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi stated.

