Pelosi Slams President Trump For Signing Payroll Tax Cut

On Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) fasted to blast President Donald Trump for signing an executive order after Congress did not pass a 2nd coronavirus relief bundle. However, she was singing an extremely various tune when Barack Obama did the very same thing throughout his presidency.

As quickly as President Trump signed his payroll tax cut, Pelosi launched a joint statement with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declaring that the president’s order “threaten[s] senior citizens’ Social Security and Medicare.”

Trump’s order postponed payroll taxes up until completion of the year, putting cash straight into the pockets of Americans who frantically require it today, yet Pelosi still condemned it.

“While he says he’s going to do the payroll tax, what he’s doing is undermining Social Security and Medicare, so these are illusions,” she stated throughout a look on “Fox News Sunday.”

Unfortunately for Pelosi, her past has actually considering that returned to haunt her, exposing her as the hypocrite that she is.

Back in 2010, Obama announced a payroll tax cut of his own, from 6.2% to 4.2%, which he declared would “create jobs and boost economic growth.” When Congress extended the tax cut one year later on, Pelosi fasted to rejoice, calling it a “victory for all Americans.”

“Today is a.