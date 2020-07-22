Pelosi Slams President For Holding Rallies, Calls COVID ‘The Trump Virus’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated Tuesday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that coronavirus is “the Trump virus” which “if it’s important to wear a mask now, it would have been important to wear it in March.”

The Democrat likewise that if Trump had actually motivated individuals to socially distance “instead of having rallies and political whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead.”

Insane Democrat Nancy Pelosi is not a severe individual … Pelosi consistently calls the Coronavirus the “Trump virus” on CNN, in spite of the infection coming from China and being concealed by the Chinese CommunistParty pic.twitter.com/H8DKsjhY2W — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrand WA) July 21, 2020

Pelosi: ‘Because of his inaction… clearly, it is the Trump virus’

Pelosi stated, “Well, I think with the president’s comments today, he recognized the mistakes that he has made, by now embracing mask-wearing, and the recognition this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic, that has gotten worse before it will get better. Because of his inaction, and, in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus.”

&#x 1f440; @SpeakerPelosi simply called COVID-19 “the Trump Virus” on CNN. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 21, 2020

Nancy doubles down on ‘Trump virus’ remark

“If he had said months ago, let’s wear masks, let’s not — let’s socially distance, instead of having rallies and political whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead. … I think a good deal of what we have suffered is clearly the Trump virus,” she included.

Pelosi states on @CNNSitRoom that it’s “the Trump virus,” stating more individuals would have followed his lead and thousands less would have passed away if he took more severe actions, such as welcoming mask using earlier and listening to science — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 21, 2020

Pelosi declares if Trump had actually prompted Americans to use masks in March, Americans would ‘all be going to church together’ today

CNN host Wolf Blitzer then asked Pelosi, “So, what you’re saying is that thousands of Americans have died because of what the president has done or not done. Is that what you’re saying?”

Pelosi responded, “Yes. That’s what I’m saying. I think it’s clearly evident… If it’s important to wear a mask now, it would have been important to wear it in March, instead of telling us that, by April, we’d all be going to church together.”