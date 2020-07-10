Pelosi Shrugs Off Columbus Statue Destruction, Is Accused Of Being ‘Complicit With Criminal Activity’

Rep. Kevin McCarthy accused Nancy Pelosi to be “complicit with criminal activity” after she shrugged off the destruction of a statue of Christopher Columbus.

The House Speaker was asked concerning the incident, which occurred on July 4th, in which the Columbus statue was toppled and rolled in to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Rather than condemn, she brushed everything off whenever a reporter asked whether or not such statues ought to be taken down via a legal process rather than through blatant vandalism.

“Respectfully, shouldn’t that be done by a commission or the city council, not a mob in the middle of the night throwing it into the harbor,” a reporter inquired.

Pelosi replied, “People will do what they do” adding, “if the community doesn’t want the statue there, the statue shouldn’t be there.”

The comments capture a glimpse of liberalism in all it’s many lawless forms: ‘If someone wants to enter the country, they should enter the country. If someone wants to riot and loot, they should riot and loot.’

“People will do what they do.” ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Reporter asking about Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore: "Shouldn't that be done by a commission or the city council, not a mob in the middle of the night throwing it into a harbor?" Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "People will do what they do."

She Doesn’t Care About Statues

Pelosi proceeded to engage in a wild tangent about how precisely statues aren’t really that important in the big scheme of things.

“Well, I’m not a big — you know, I don’t even have my grandmother’s earrings,” she said, an apparent indication that she doesn’t value mementos. “I am not a big — let’s see what we have in terms of monuments and this. I’m more interested in what people have accomplished.”

Columbus accomplished quite a bit a lot more than you, Ms. Pelosi.

“I don’t care that much about statues,” she’d later add.

Speaker Pelosi’s job would be to write laws. Instead, she encourages mobs to break them. She is complicit with criminal activity. https://t.co/eNJdLpAZRZ — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 9, 2020

Complicit In Criminal Activity

McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, reacted as most people would – shocked and dismayed that the person who is second in line to the presidency would provide a wink and a nod to lawlessness.

“Speaker Pelosi’s job is to write laws. Instead, she encourages mobs to break them,” he tweeted. “She is complicit with criminal activity.”

Columbus, the great voyager he was, has always been despised by liberals, mainly due to their perpetual misunderstanding of history.

The man who discovered the Americas for the Spanish, kicked off settlement, and brought together two worlds by beginning the method that generated the founding of this country, is thoroughly hated by the left.

Why? Because it initiated the race for settlements, and ultimately wars between Native Americans and the Europeans.

“He was a man ahead of his time, who brought two worlds together and began the process that led to the founding of this country,” says CEO of the Knights of Columbus, Carl Anderson.

“It is a testament to Americans’ commitment to a fair reading of history that the explorer’s popularity has endured despite the unfair and hateful attacks by British propagandists, the Ku Klux Klan, and revisionist academics.”

He won’t endure much longer if the mob gets their way. And Pelosi is performing everything in her capacity to allow it.