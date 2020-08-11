Pelosi Says Trump Executive Orders Were Not To Help Hungry Children But To ‘Bolster Stock Market’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated Monday that President Donald Trump’s executive orders attending to the financial slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic were an “illusion” implied to help the stock exchange and cut advantages to hungry children.

“What we’re seeing is illusion,” Pelosi informed MSNBC’s “The ReidOut.” “It’s important to enlarge the issue to understand that what the president does is say I’m doing things to help people, which he isn’t, and then the stations pick it up and say the president is doing something to help people, and it’s all about one thing, the stock market.”

“We have children who are food insecure in our country. In our bill, we had $16 billion dollars. In their bill, they had $250,000.”@SpeakerPelosi on the distinction in between Democrats and Republicans ‘on fulfilling the requirements of the American individuals.’ #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/fvHha91jRz — The ReidOut (@thereidout) August 10, 2020

Pelosi pursues Trump on executive orders

“And the market’s picking up, the markets go up, that’s his question, what’s the market doing,” Pelosi unfortunate. “The Fed and president’s impression is they’re reinforcing the stock exchange, and we’re stating …