Pelosi says Supreme Court rulings on tax returns ‘not good news’ for Trump

SUPREME COURT PUNTS, DENIES TRUMP IMMUNITY BUT BLOCKS HOUSE DEMS FROM TAX DOCS

Pelosi, D-Calif., said she did not expect the Supreme Court to rule that Congress could get the records straight away, but at the very least the high court reaffirmed in a 7-2 opinion that Congress has a pathway to obtain documents and that Trump just isn’t above what the law states, she said.

“Seven to two,” Pelosi said at a news conference of the majority opinion of the court. “Even the president’s appointees say the president of the United States is not above the law.”

The Supreme Court did not issue a definitive ruling Thursday on whether congressional committees can access Trump’s financial records, and sent the case back to the low courts.

The case involves subpoenas from four Democratic-led House committees for banking and accounting records involving Trump and his family. The ruling creates more court proceedings for Democrats and means it’s highly unlikely Congress would get the records before the November election.

Though the congressional term will result in January, Pelosi said the House will continue to pursue the documents in the low courts. While “the process will take longer,” Pelosi cheered the court’s decision affirming Congress’ authority to conduct oversight on the presidency and called it a “victory” for the U.S. Constitution.

“We have a path that the Supreme Court has laid out that we certainly will not ignore. And we will never stop our oversight. That is our responsibility under the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi said.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Trump just isn’t immune from the subpoena over his financial and tax records issued by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Vance had subpoenaed Trump’s records within a criminal investigation in to potential wrongdoing by the president and his organization.

“President is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the court’s majority opinion in the New York case.

