Pelosi says Supreme Court declared Trump ‘not above the law’ in financial records ruling

“The Supreme Court, including the President’s appointees, have declared that he is not above the law,” the California Democrat said.

The cases were sent back to reduce courts for further review, all but ensuring that Trump’s financial documents, which he’s got long sought to protect, won’t be handed over before the November presidential election.

Pelosi said that “the Chief Justice specifically speaks to the fact that the President is not above the law.”

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 7-2 opinion in the New York prosecutor case.