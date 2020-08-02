Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington



2/2

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated on Sunday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus job force plannerDr Deborah Birx, connecting her to disinformation about the infection spread out by President Donald Trump.

“I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi informed ABC’s “This Week” when asked if she has confidence in Birx.

Birx, inquired about Pelosi’s remark throughout an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” stated she had excellent regard for Pelosi and associated the criticism to a New York Times post on the White House pandemic reaction that explained Birx as having actually welcomed excessively positive evaluations on the infection.

“This was not a pollyannish view. I’ve never been called pollyannish, or non-scientific, or non-data driven,” Birx stated. “I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of using data to implement better programs and save lives.”

Pelosi did not fancy about Birx, a lead member of the coronavirus job force together withDr Anthony Fauci, …