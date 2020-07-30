Pelosi Says AG Barr Was ‘Not Forthcoming’ Ignoring That Democrats Constantly Cut Him Off

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed Attorney General William Barr was “not forthcoming” during his testimony Tuesday, even though House Judiciary Committee Democrats cut him off repeatedly.

When Pelosi was asked about Barr’s performance before the committee during an interview with MSNBC, she said the attorney general gave “despicable” and “vague” in his answers.

Pelosi on AG Barr: He was ‘not forthcoming… This is very serious’

“His inconsistencies about sending — not sending law enforcement in when people invaded really the legislature in Michigan and then saying because demonstrators are out on the street, that’s violent,” Pelosi said.

“But it wasn’t violent for people to go in with guns into the legislature in Michigan,” she added. “So the inconsistency of it all.”

“And the fact that he was, shall we say, not forthcoming in his rejecting any thought that he would talk politics as the attorney general with the president of the United States,” she continued. “This is very serious.”

The Attorney General takes an oath to uphold the Constitution as the people's lawyer. He is not the criminal defense lawyer for the President.

Democrats constantly interrupted Barr during his testimony on Tuesday

The Democrat leader continued, “Ninety-eight more days to go and he was even vague about stepping aside, as if it is clear. Clear to whom? Clear to the American people, the results of the election are the results of the election.”

“He doesn’t have to qualify it,” she said. “I just thought he was despicable and so beneath the dignity of an attorney general.”

Democrats repeatedly stepped all over Barr trying to answer their questions by either interrupting him and constantly declaring “I am reclaiming my time.”

SUPERCUT: Democrats reclaim their time during Bill Barr hearing

Pelosi called Barr a ‘blob’

“This is a hearing; I thought I was the one who was supposed to be heard,” Barr said after Committee Democrats tried to accuse him of interrupting.

Pelosi also called the attorney general “a blob” and “henchman” for Trump.

“So this — it’s really — he was like a blob,” Pelosi said. “He was like just a henchman for the president of the United States instead of the attorney general of the United States of America.”