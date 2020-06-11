Pelosi renews call to remove Confederate statues from display in US Capitol

“Let us lead by example. To this end, I request the Joint Committee on the Library direct the Architect of the Capitol to immediately take steps to remove these 11 statues from display in the United States Capitol,” the California Democrat wrote in the letter.

In contrast, Trump said Wednesday he opposes any effort by the US military to rename the nearly one dozen major bases and installations that bear the names of Confederate military commanders.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are said to most probably to holding a “bipartisan conversation” about renaming the major bases and installations that bear the names of Confederate commanders, according to an Army official.

But Trump tweeted on Wednesday: “These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a … history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”

The Joint Committee on the Library, which is evenly composed of Republican and Democratic lawmakers and chaired by GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, would need to vote on a simple majority vote to remove the statues from display in the Capitol.

When asked on Wednesday concerning the idea of removing Confederate statues from the US Capitol building, Blunt reminded reporters that it is up to the states to determine which people from their respective histories are honored in the Statuary Hall collection.

This is not initially that Pelosi has required removing Confederate statues in the Capitol. Intense debate over the statues broke out in 2017 after a man drove an automobile into a crowd that was protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who had been demonstrating with dozens of the others against the “Unite the Right” rally.

Not long after the attack in Charlottesville, Pelosi called on then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, to join with Democrats in backing legislation to take down the statues.

Pelosi noted in her letter Wednesday that on the list of 11 statues in the Capitol “are Jefferson Davis and Alexander Stephens, President and Vice President of the Confederate States of America, respectively, both of whom were charged with treason against the United States.”

House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, responded to the letter on Wednesday saying she supports removing Confederate statues and calling on the Architect of the Capitol to just take the steps to remove them.

Pelosi wrote in the letter, “While I believe it is imperative that we never forget our history lest we repeat it, I also believe that there is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the men of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honor across the country.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.