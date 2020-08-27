Pelosi Questions If Trump Needs To Feel ‘Responsibility’ For Deadly Kenosha Shootings

While appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) struck a brand-new low when she questioned whether President Donald Trump needs to feel “responsibility” for the shooting in which a vigilante eliminated 2 individuals in Kenosha, Wisconsin as demonstrations continue in the wake of the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Pelosi Discusses Riots

Pelosi kicked things off by talking about the riots in Kenosha following Blake being shot 7 times by cops after withstanding arrest.

“Jacob Blake was shot seven times for something — well, when you saw it, it didn’t seem as if there was any justification for it,” statedPelosi “Especially in front of his children,” she included.

Pelosi then moved to discussing Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who has actually been detained after eliminating 2 individuals in Kenosha onTuesday That’s when Pelosi stooped so low regarding blame President Trump’s rhetoric for the deadly shooting.

Pelosi Questions If Trump Is To Blame For Shooting

“What is the responsibility that the president needs to feel about what encouragement, or whatever the word is, that he may have given?” questionedPelosi “The convenience level for somebody to do such …