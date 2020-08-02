Pelosi Pushes Marijuana As Therapy For COVID Patients

During her weekly interview on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) protected the truth that the House has actually consisted of marijuana in its coronavirus legislation, including that marijuana “is a therapy that has proven successful” and relates to helping COVID-19 patients.

One press reporter asked Pelosi:

“Republicans and the administration got a great deal of heat when they launched their costs. Because there was a great deal of unassociated things therein, consisting of cash for the FBI structure, cash for defense to renew the wall. There’s some things in your costs that’s not straight associated to COVID, like they’re speaking about marijuana or the SALT decrease. Are those things that you want to likewise remove out of the costs?”

Pelosi reacted by pressing pot like it was her task.

“Well, I don’t agree with you that cannabis is not related to this,” Pelosi stated. “This is a therapy that has actually shown effective, and it is by no ways of the quality of cash or misstatement that redesigning the federal structure is for over a billion dollars so that another hotel does not can be found in there and take on the president’s hotel.

“That’s what that’s all about,” she included. “That has absolutely nothing to do with the coronavirus. So, we’re going to need to concern some compromise on the legislation …