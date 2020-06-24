Pelosi Predicts Democrats Will Win House, Senate And Presidency: ‘The Great American Nightmare Will Be Over’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised CBS Radio on Tuesday that she predicted Democrats will win the White House, a Senate majority and preserve the House within the November election.

Pelosi Says Trump marketing campaign will deal with ‘fear and dishonesty’

Host Steve Futterman requested Pelosi what kind of marketing campaign she expects from Team Trump to run, and the Democrat chief responded, “I think we can expect the same kind of campaign we had before, one focusing on fear and dishonesty.”

"Tuesday on CBS Radio, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) predicted a victory for Democrats, saying they will win the White House, Senate majority and House majority in November".

The House Speaker says Trump will even deal with China

“Again, he will focus on China…because he is always projecting his weakness on others,” Pelosi mentioned. “He knows he is in trouble in China because he has said to the president of China, ‘I’ll look the other way while you put people in concentration camps so we can have our own negotiations.’ He knows he is in trouble—his kids have copyrights and everything in China, the list goes on.”

“Thirty-seven times even this spring, I don’t know how many times he praised President Xi for what a great guy he was, what a great leader he was, and the rest of that. So where he has exposure, he projects,” she continued.

80 days since Joe Biden held a press convention or did absolutely anything that wasn’t scripted. How might he probably make the choices required of the Presidency if he can’t converse/assume with out a promoter? He can’t, however the media will give his incompetence a go. Enough! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2020

Pelosi says Dems will make a clear sweep in November

“So now he is going to run a campaign against Joe Biden on China,” Pelosi mentioned. “We have news for him. The truth will prevail. He won’t get away with it this time.”

“We are going to win the House and grow our number,” she declared. “We are going to win the Senate and elect Joe Biden, president of the United States.”

“And then, what did Gerald Ford say?” the House Speaker completed. “The great American nightmare will be over.”