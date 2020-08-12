Pelosi: ‘People will die’ if coronavirus stimulus talks drag into late September

“I hope not. People will die,” she stated.

The House is presently arranged to next return for votes in the middle of September, although Democratic leaders have actually informed members the chamber might return prior to then if they can reach a contract with the White House for a stimulus plan prior to then. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer stated he would provide legislators 24 hours’ notification to take a trip to Washington for votes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on the other hand, blamed Democrats for the stalled talks.

“Democrats seem to be done being reasonable,” the Kentucky Republican stated Wednesday.

