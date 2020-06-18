Pelosi orders portraits of Confederate speakers to be removed from House on Juneteenth

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the House clerk to remove from the Capitol portraits of four speakers who also served in the Confederacy as part of Democrats’ response to the recent killing of George Floyd in police custody and protests of black people dying while interacting with white police officers.
The clerk will take down the portraits on Friday, which is Juneteenth, when many people commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
More follows…
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.