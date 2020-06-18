Pelosi order portraits of Confederate Speakers gone – as Democrats force Senate vote on statues

Since she can’t dispose of the Capitol complex’s Confederate statues just yet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she’s removing paintings of four House Speakers who sided with the south during the Civil War to mark Juneteenth.

‘We didn’t find out about this until we were taking inventory of the statues and the curator told us that there have been four paintings of speakers in the Capitol of the United States, four speakers who served the Confederacy,’ Pelosi explained throughout her Thursday press conference.

The portraits came down later Thursday afternoon with House Clerk Cheryl Johnson watching.

Congressional Democrats have made it a mission to rid Capitol Hill of the remaining vestiges of the Confederacy on the heels of George Floyd’s death and the following ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests.

Legislation has been introduced in both chambers that would bar statues of those ‘who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America’ to be on display as part of the Statuary Hall collection.

On Thursday, Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat – and something of only three black U.S. senators – and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to have the Senate bill passed by unanimous consent.

On the Senate side, Sen. Cory Booker tried to acquire a bill passed that would bar states from being able to display people who fought for the Confederacy as part of the two statues each state contributes to the Statuary Hall collection

Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican and the chair of the Joint Committee on the Library, objected to the move because he desired to see the bill go through regular order. He said that he was concerned about violating agreements made with the states to produce their statues

The tactic did not work, with Sen. Roy Blunt objecting.

Blunt, a Missouri Republican, leads the Joint Committee on the Library, which oversees the Statuary Hall statue collection.

He said on the Senate floor he desired to see the bill go through the normal Senate process.

Blunt said that he wanted to determine whether to keep a hearing on the bill.

He also wanted to hear from the states, which are permitted through the pre-existing law to have two statues on display in the Capitol complex – and also take them of.

There are 11 statues in today’s collection of men that are tied to the Confederacy.

‘It might have the effect of abandoning agreements that we have entered in to with the states and the states have entered into around,’ that he said of the legislation. ‘I consider for my pal from New Jersey that is a more difficult arrangement than activity on the floor today would suggest.’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can also be clearing out the portraits of House Speakers James Orr of South Carolina (left) and Charles Crisp of Georgia (right)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that she had previously banished the statue of Robert E. Lee to the crypt of the Capitol Building

Pelosi also touched on being bound by agreements with the states when she first talked about removing Confederate statues last week.

‘Let me just say that when I was Speaker, I did do what I had the authority to complete, which was to relegate Robert E. Lee to the crypt,’ Pelosi said, speaking of her time serving as speaker between 2007 and 2011. ‘I could move things around I couldn’t take them out, that needs something else.’

The paintings she’s getting rid of include portraits of former speakers Robert Hunter, Howell Cobb, James Orr and Charles Crisp.

Juneteenth marks the ultimate end of slavery in the United States.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he was against the removal of statues when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

‘What I really do think is obviously a bridge too far is this nonsense that we need certainly to airbrush the Capitol and scrub out everybody from years ago who had any connection to slavery,’ McConnell said, according to Politico.