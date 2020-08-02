Pelosi, Mnuchin point to disagreements on bailout deal to restore unemployment benefits to 30 million Americans

“We still have a long ways to go,” Meadows stated on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I’m not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term.”

Pelosi (D-Calif), who has actually been promoting a comprehensive bill to address several financial and healthcare requirements, firmly insisted the administration continues to withstand a public health technique to attack the infection, which is rising in lots of states.

“That is one of the points we still have not come to any agreement on,” Pelosi stated on ABC’s “This Week.”

Mnuchin safeguarded the administration’s reaction to the pandemic, while pointing to Democrats’ needs for $1 trillion in brand-new state and regional help as a non-starter.

“The Democrats right now are insisting on over $1 trillion to state and local governments, and that’s something we’re not going to do,” Mnuchin stated on ABC.

Pelosi, Mnuchin and Meadows have actually satisfied practically daily for the previous week at the Capitol together with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) as they attempt to craft a brand-new coronavirus relief expense.

After struggling to reach agreement amongst themselves on a total expense, Republicans and administration authorities have actually been promoting a short-term repair to deal with the expiration of $600 weekly improved unemployment benefits, which lapsed Friday for some 30 million employees.