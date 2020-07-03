Pelosi Looking At Second Impeachment Hoax Against President Trump

To make certain Trump doesn’t win the presidency again or to make him pay if that he does, Nancy Pelosi and DC Democrats are considering at the least three new articles of impeachment contrary to the president, media and political sources report.

I’ve updated Trump’s articles of impeachment with four new counts, from covid to China. What unites them all: putting personal, political gain above the interests and values of the country. @postopinions https://t.co/gPmIvJ8P4D — Fred Hiatt (@hiattf) June 29, 2020

House Speaker Pelosi is considering a broad front strategy and can possibly make the announcement next month or soon after ward in an attempt to steal thunder from the GOP convention and Trump’s fall campaign.

She might consider articles of impeachment, which the House Judiciary Committee will dutifully bring up, on COVID, the riots, and the new Democrat talking point on Russian bounties on the heads of American troops in Afghanistan. The charges would break down in this way:

COVID- The Democrats would charge that the president, out of incompetence and failing woefully to listen to his public health advisors, didn’t respond to COVID in time and by such is directly responsible for the deaths of over 100,000 Americans.

Yes, it is absurd and is particularly so as Joe Biden called the president’s initial travel ban “xenophobic.” But this country passed the boundaries of the surreal time ago regarding charges contrary to the president.

There are approximately 45% of people who will believe anything negative about Trump, no matter how ridiculous. Democrats can call them out at will to make it seem there’s consensus for a new impeachment drive. Collusion with China on the herpes virus is still another facet of this charge: that the president, for personal and national economic gain, ignored herpes to curry favor with the Chinese.

The riots- This article would essentially charge the president with the constitutionally vague high crime and misdemeanor of “racism” and would thus hold him accountable for the deaths and riots associated with the George Floyd shooting.

This makes no sense and it’s perhaps not supposed to seem sensible. None of it is. The Democrats know they can never get enough votes out from the Senate to convict even when the Senate flips in their mind in November. The goal is to make the president look guilty, or sparing that make voters tire of his controversies, to depress his strength with swing voters.

This specific ploy is always to increase black Democrat turnout by luridly replaying scenes of the riots and blaming Trump. Though as Democrats are in this point held more responsible on the riots compared to president, this might backfire to them.

Russian bounties- Democrats will charge, again, that the president is somehow compromised by the Russians and that’s why that he ignored so-called intelligence reports on a Russian military intelligence unit paying the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan.

Given all intel agencies have publicly disavowed the reports, this might be the hardest case to create. Remember, none of these are made by Democrats to convict Trump in the Senate, only to hurt him, and the nation, between now and election day and even from then on if the president wins reelection.

This piece was compiled by David Kamioner on July 3, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

