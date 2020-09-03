Pelosi Claims She Was ‘Set Up’ By Salon, Trump Fires Back Vowing To Send Her Packing

Following reaction for being captured flouting COVID limitations by going to a San Francisco hairdresser, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is arguing the hair stylist set her up.

She even required an apology.

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a San Francisco hair salon on Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic,” Fox News reported previously today.

The video went viral.

Erica Kious, owner of the salon Nancy Pelosi claims set her up, rips into @SpeakerPelosi on Tucker: “If she is in there comfortably without a mask and feeling safe, then why are we shut down?” pic.twitter.com/GJuTK9AlVh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2020

Instead of confessing taking liberties that the typical resident would not have, a hysterical Pelosi blasted the salon and the hair stylist, requiring an apology.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I have been to many times,” she informed press reporters, plainly tossing business under the bus.

“When they stated they might accommodate individuals one at a time, and we can establish that time, I relied on …