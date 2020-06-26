Pelosi Claims President Trump Glorifying ‘White Supremacy’ Because He Doesn’t Support Changing Military Base Names

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed the Washington Post’s nationwide political reporter Robert Costa on Thursday that President Donald Trump was “glorifying white supremacy” by refusing to rename U.S. army bases which are named after Confederate generals.

Costa requested Pelosi, “Should art depicting slave owners, including our nation’s Founding Fathers, come down in the country?”

Pelosi replied, “Are you talking about the patriarch of our country George Washington, the author of our Declaration of Independence Thomas Jefferson? No. I don’t think they should come down.”

POLL: 56% Of Americans Oppose Changing Confederate Named Military Bases https://t.co/CqHzpyFurs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2020

Pelosi on army bases named after Confederate generals: ‘They were statements of white supremacy. Those names have to go’

“I do think, though, in the Capitol where we have members of the Confederacy who served as Speaker, their painting should come down,” the House Speaker mentioned. “I do think in the Capitol were we have statures of the president of the Confederacy and the vice president of the Confederacy along by what that said about people and our country, I think they should come out.”

“It’s not about one issue of if at the time they owned slaves,” she claimed. “It’s about what did they do about it. ”

Pelosi continued, “And in terms of the military bases, these bases were named years after the Civil War. They were statements of white supremacy. Those names have to go. Even if they are not named something else, the names have to go.”

Where does all this finish? Renaming “Washington” DC? And by the way in which, what a deceptive headline! “Pelosi orders removal of four portraits of Confederate House speakers from Capitol” They have been Speakers of the House for the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.https://t.co/jPae7IGGa7 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 18, 2020

Pelosi: ‘I think the president is once again on the wrong track by not understanding that you don’t glorify white supremacy’

“I think the president is once again on the wrong track by not understanding that you don’t glorify white supremacy in our country and have and have it be perpetrated once it is uncovered,” she mentioned.

The Democrat chief added, “These Confederates, Jefferson Davis, Alexander Stephens, they committed treason against the United States in the name of slavery. I think that’s a different story. But you know what, subject everything to scrutiny and make a decision, but I do think we should do it in a safer way rather than in a more dangerous way.”