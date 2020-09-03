Pelosi claims hair salon scandal was a ‘set-up’

“So I take responsibility for falling for a set-up.”

Pelosi also said the salon owed her an apology, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Pelosi’s stylist, Jonathan DeNardo, backed up the speaker’s claim that she was set up by the salon’s owners. In a letter Wednesday night, DeNardo’s legal team said Erica Kious, who owns the salon Pelosi visited, had expressed anger toward Pelosi, accusing her of forcing her to curtail her business due to the pandemic (the letter acknowledges that Pelosi had no hand in San Francisco’s coronavirus shutdown measures).

DeNardo’s lawyer claimed Kious had already been running her salon prior to Pelosi’s visit. DeNardo also claimed he called Kious and said he would not have gone through with the appointment without Kious’ approval.

“The fact that Ms. Kious is now objecting to Speaker Pelosi’s presence at eSalon, and from a simple surface-level review of Ms. Kious’ political leanings, it appears Ms. Kious is furthering a set-up of Speaker Pelosi for her own vain aspirations,” the letter said.

Kious did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. She did not answer a phone number listed under her name and website, and her voicemail was full.

Fox News first reported Pelosi’s hair appointment, including security footage of the congresswoman without a mask covering her face. A hair stylist wearing a mask follows close behind her. The video was reportedly recorded Monday. San Francisco hair salons and barber shops reopened for…