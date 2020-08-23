Pelosi calls Trump’s sister’s criticism ‘heartbreaking’ as White House dismisses it as a ‘political attack’

Maryanne Trump Barry bitterly slammed her bro, Donald Trump, in audio excerpts acquired by CNN, stating, “Donald’s out for Donald,” and calling him “cruel.”

“Well, it’s heartbreaking to think that a family member of the President of the United States would have that view of him,” Pelosi, a California Democrat, informed CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Pelosi then relied on the President’s dismissive mindset about the audio, stating, “He calls everything a hoax, which is just a projection of what he is, a hoax, and this is just further evidence of his inauthenticity and his lack of integrity.”

But the crucial remarks from Maryanne Trump Barry were dismissed by Trump’s chief of personnel, Mark Meadows, who on Sunday explained them as being “another political attack.”

Meadows kept in mind that the audio was taped by Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, and stated she has actually been singing in her assistance for Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden and wishes to support a program. “This really is a sad day,” Meadows stated. “I’ve not met the President’s sister. I was hopeful to meet her at the funeral for his brother the other day, but you couldn’t come out of that tribute to his brother without really recognizing the love and compassion that the President had for his brother and his family.” Meadows stated the allegations are not real based upon his everyday experiences with thePresident “The President is not just well-prepared, however checks out a lot that it triggers me to need to check out numerous …

