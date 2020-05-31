Pelosi calls on Trump to focus on ‘unifying our country’ during unrest over George Floyd death

“They have seen their responsibility to be the president of the United States, to unify our country and not to fuel the flame,” she mentioned, during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

NATIONAL GUARD ACTIVATED IN NEARLY A DOZEN STATES AMID UNREST OVER GEORGE FLOYD DEATH

Pelosi slammed Trump’s current tweets concerning the protests as “bait” and mentioned that the president needs to create a distraction from the foundation explanation for the unrest.

“I think to take his bait time and time again is just a gift to him because he always wants to divert attention from what the cause of the response was,” she added.

Trump has taken criticism for quite a lot of late-night tweets calling the protesters “thugs” and borrowing a phrase utilized in 1967 by Miami’s police chief to warn of an aggressive police response to unrest in black neighborhoods.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Trump tweeted concerning the protesters. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Trump, in his tweets, borrowed a phrase as soon as utilized by former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley in a 1967 speech outlining his division’s efforts to “combat young hoodlums who have taken advantage of the civil rights campaign.” In the speech, Headley mentioned his division had been profitable “as a result of I’ve let the phrase filter down that when the looting begins, the taking pictures begins.”

Trump on Friday walked again these feedback, saying he was unaware of the origins of the phrase and saying he was misconstrued. “But I’ve heard it for a long time, as most people have. And frankly it means when there’s looting, people get shot and they die,” he mentioned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.