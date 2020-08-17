Pelosi Calls Lawmakers Back To Block Postal Service Changes : NPR

toggle caption Logan Cyrus/ AFP by means of Getty Images Logan Cyrus/ AFP by means of Getty Images

Spurred by issues about postponed shipment of mail-in tallies, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling lawmakers back early from their August recess. She’s requiring a vote on legislation that would block the U.S. Postal Service from making functional changes.

The speaker is preparing an elect later on today on the Delivering for America Act, presented byRep Carolyn B. Maloney of New York, which “forbids the Postal Service from …