Pelosi Calls Lawmakers Back To Block Postal Service Changes : NPR

A group of protestors holds a presentation in front of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s house in Greensboro, N.C. onSunday DeJoy has actually just recently come under fire for changes made at the U.S. Postal Service that have actually postponed mail in advance of the November elections.
Logan Cyrus/ AFP by means of Getty Images
Spurred by issues about postponed shipment of mail-in tallies, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling lawmakers back early from their August recess. She’s requiring a vote on legislation that would block the U.S. Postal Service from making functional changes.
The speaker is preparing an elect later on today on the Delivering for America Act, presented byRep Carolyn B. Maloney of New York, which “forbids the Postal Service from …