Pelosi Calls For Nationwide Mask Requirement, Even Outdoors

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA) is leading the Democrats in calling for a national mask requirement in every public spaces both indoor and outdoor.

On Sunday, Democrats demanded the White House take a stricter stance in public areas restrictions to manage coronavirus, despite the fact that many states have dropped certain mask regulations.

Instead of forcing useless face diapers on everyone, think about a nationwide requirement that Nancy Pelosi always wears a muzzle?https://t.co/6AKvzqTqDJ — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) June 28, 2020

The Democrats are now insisting the federal government step up and are proposing penalties for noncompliance. They propose making states who’ve surpassed the outdoor mask stage reimpose the regulations.

Pelosi stated she believes a national mask mandate is “long overdue… My understanding is that the Centers for Disease Control has recommended the use of masks, but not required it because they don’t want to offend the president.”

The CDC hasn’t confirmed that statement. Pelosi demands the president wear a mask and insisted his supporters do so aswell.

Also, the Democrat governor of Washington state has blamed Trump for the continuance of the pandemic. Governor Jay Inslee recently stressed the importance of masks.

“The fact is that Donald Trump is for masking up like George Wallace was for integration. We governors are urging people now to use this effective technique. 100% masking means 100% opening up. All of us should be on that bandwagon right now,” said the failed Democrat presidential candidate.

The Trump administration encourages all Americans to adhere to CDC guidelines. Vice President Mike Pence has asked Americans to wear masks when in public when they are not able to social distance.

The president and vice president are also conscious of the negative economic impact of asking states to reimpose strict measures not necessary in their present public health situations.

As for a nationwide regulation, Vice President Pence has said he thinks the pandemic varies by area and that certain requirements should be made on a case-by-case basis.

Pence stated, “We just believe that what’s most important here is that people listen to the leadership in their state, the leadership in their local community, and adhere to that guidance. Whether that has to do with facial coverings, whether it has to do with the size of gatherings.”

Many believe virus regulations are being politicized by Democrats to motivate voters at fault the president for any regression in the fight against herpes.

While few think Democrats have intentionally spread the disease, a lot more reasonable people think that Democrats have taken advantageous asset of the public health situation to enact draconian power grabs and are wanting to ensure regulations stay strict so the economy does not show real signs of recovery by election day.

As the Democrats have a popular vote advantage, they might hope to use virus restrictions to suppress the GOP vote in November and press their popular vote advantage for wins in battleground states.

If they can accomplish that, with the connivance of Democrat governors in those states, then Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin could fall to Biden with them the presidency.

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on June 29, 2020.

