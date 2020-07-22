Pelosi calls coronavirus the ‘Trump virus – Panorama

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reignited her war of words with President Trump on Tuesday, calling the coronavirus the “Trump virus” in an effort to blame the ongoing pandemic on the president’s response.

Fox news reports that Trump revived the White House’s coronavirus task force briefings this week, holding the first once since April, where that he urged Americans to wear masks and warned that the pandemic will probably “get worse” before it gets better. He also repeatedly described COVID-19 as the “China virus.”

During an interview on CNN, though, Pelosi suggested that the president’s efforts are too little, too late.

“I think with the president’s comments today, he has recognized the mistakes that he has made by now embracing mask-wearing and the recognition that this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it gets better because of his inaction and, in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus,” Pelosi said.