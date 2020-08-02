Pelosi announces she has ‘no confidence’ in top White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated Sunday that she has “no confidence” in top White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx, simply days after Pelosi reportedly called Birx “the worst” in a closed-door conference and stated the White House coronavirus group was in “horrible hands.”

At the very same time, Pelosi has praised Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH), as a “hero.” Democrats have actually mostly switched on Birx after an anonymously sourced article in The New York Times slammed her for applauding President Trump — however Fauci, who has consistently changed his view on essential elements of the pandemic, is now viewed as more going to challenge the president.

“I think the president is spending — spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his — she is his appointee,” Pelosi told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz onSunday “So, I don’t have confidence there, no.”

Pelosi’s remarks drew an instant rebuke from the White House.

“It is deeply irresponsible of Speaker Pelosi to repeatedly try to undermine & create public distrust in Dr Birx, the top public health professional on the coronavirus task force,” Alyssa Farah, the White House’s director of tactical interactions, tweeted after the interview. “It’s also just wrong. Period. Hard stop.”

For her part, Birx informed CNN on Sunday that she has ” incredible regard for the Speaker.” She likewise highlighted her …