Pelosi And Clinton Insult President Trump For Going To Church, Holding A Bible

In a troublesome White House Rose Garden speech Monday night time President Donald Trump stated that if governors and mayors couldn’t deliver peace to the streets of their cities then the president, beneath his powers and duties as chief govt, would do it for them.

The president then walked throughout the road from the White House to St. John’s Church and, with different Team Trump members like his daughter Ivanka, Attorney General Bill Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, held up a Bible to emphasise the resilience of religion in America. When he held up that holy textual content, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and an unholy host of different Democrats damned him for it.

The president stated within the Rose Garden, “If governors throughout the country do not deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to dominate the streets, the U.S. military would quickly solve the problem for them. We have the greatest country in the world. We’re going to keep it safe.”

The problem of that assertion is breathtaking. President Trump has advised state officers throughout the nation that the U.S. Army will enter their states, whether or not they prefer it or not, and restore order. This has occurred earlier than in our historical past. In 1832 President Andrew Jackson threatened South Carolina with such an motion over a tariff dispute. South Carolina backed down. In 1861 President Abraham Lincoln threatened South Carolina over states rights versus federal rights. That time, South Carolina didn’t again down and 4 years of bloody civil battle commenced.

Thus the query presents itself: What if one of many governors, as Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois has already carried out, says no? What if a governor tries to again up his refusal with state forces? Are we taking a look at a Fort Sumter situation?

As for the president’s church stroll and Bible photograph op, it was an excellent piece of political theater, nearly excellent optics, and even higher bait. It labored primarily as a profound silent assertion that honored religion and the Bible. But it was additionally designed to elicit mockery and derision from the Democrats and the media. But their snide commentary about faith and the Bible went excessive, because the president knew it could, and will probably be taken as direct insults to church buildings and holy scripture.

Thus, in distinction with faith-hating Democrats and the press, the president scores main motivational factors along with his base. His transfer additionally reveals the true media and Democrat attitudes on faith to faith-respecting swing voters. The president threw out the bait and the press and the Democrats swallowed it complete.

Here they’re digesting the bait: Nancy Pelosi stated, “Yet at a time when our country cries out for unification, this President is ripping it apart. Tear-gassing peaceful protestors without provocation just so that the President could pose for photos outside a church dishonors every value that faith teaches us.” That’s proper, gulp it proper down Nancy.

Hillary Clinton was to not be ignored of the parade, saying, “Tonight the President of the United States used the American military to shoot peaceful protestors with rubber bullets & tear gas them. For a photo op. This is a horrifying use of presidential power against our own citizens, & has no place anywhere, let alone in America. Vote.” Not solely is {that a} blatant lie, however Clinton leaves out these “peaceful protestors” had simply completed looting and burning many sq. blocks of the nation’s capitol.

To these two Democrats, the idea of going to a church to honor the Bible and religion are as overseas to them as religion itself and the U.S. Constitution. In November, they might quickly be taught the energy of each.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on June 2, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Charlotte Police Department reveals 70% of rioters they’ve arrested are ‘instigators’ from out of state

Obama breaks his silence on George Floyd’s loss of life: ‘Bigotry’ is ‘painfully, maddeningly normal’ in USA

Chilling footage reveals Portland mob beat up unconscious man: ‘Black lives matter, f*ggot’