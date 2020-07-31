Pelicans’ J.J. Redick blasts Trump after kneeling during national anthem: NBA players don’t care if he watches

NBA’S ADAM SILVER SUPPORTS PLAYERS KNEELING DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM, WON’T IMPOSE LEAGUE GUIDELINE ON STANDING

As for Redick, he thought that nobody in the league truly provided 2 ideas about whether Trump was viewing them play.

“First of all, I don’t think anybody in the NBA cares if President Trump watches basketball. I couldn’t care less,” he informedYahoo Sports “As far as his base, I believe no matter the uniqueness of tweeting about the NBA, every tweet of his is suggested to divide, every tweet is suggested to prompt, every tweet is suggested to push his base. So [last week] was no various.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver seemed encouraging of players and coaches taking a knee during the national anthem to demonstration versus racial oppression and authorities cruelty.

CHARLES BARKLEY: ‘IF INDIVIDUALS DON’T KNEEL, THEY’RE NOT An EVILDOER’

Silver launched a declaration to The New York Times minutes after the Pelicans and Jazz players and coaches knelt during the anthem onThursday Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers did the same in their video game later on that night.

“I respect our teams’ unified act of peaceful protest for social justice and under these unique circumstances will not enforce our long-standing rule requiring standing during the playing of our national anthem,” Silver stated.

The police-involved death of George Floyd appeared to alter the leagues’ positions on supporting social justice efforts. So much so, the league enabled players to select a pre-approved message to endure the back of their jersey for the rebooted season.