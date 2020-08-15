Pelicans fire Gentry after missing playoffs By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: NBA: Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers



The New Orleans Pelicans fired head coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after a frustrating end to the season.

In their 8 video games in the NBA bubble near Orlando, the Pelicans were 2-6 and completed in 14th location in theWestern Conference When their season resumed on July 30, the Pelicans were 28-36 and 3 1/2 video games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies with a chance at getting approved for the playoffs.

“I’m grateful for and appreciative of Alvin’s commitment to the organization and, most importantly, the local community,” stated David Griffin, the group’s executive vice president of basketball operations in revealing Gentry’s termination. “The City of New Orleans is richer because of his presence here. These types of moves are often about fit and timing, and we believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.”

The Pelicans employed Gentry prior to the start of the 2015-16, and he accumulated a 175-225 regular-season record. He formerly coached the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns and was an interim head coach for theMiami Heat He has a profession record of 510-595 in the routine season, 17-13 in the postseason.

New Orleans’ finest season under Gentry came …