Pele: Brazil’s 1970 World Cup-winning team remains its greatest ever

It can flood a country with hope. It can cause its inhabitants to temporarily just forget about their day-to-day woes. Stories of famous victories are passed down through generations.

For nations less blessed with football talent and pedigree, these teams show up perhaps once in a generation. For others, such as for example five-time World Cup winner Brazil, they come along a tad bit more regularly.

But regardless of the numerous great teams to possess pulled on the famous yellow shirt, there is one in particular that still shines brightest.

The all-conquering side at Mexico 1970 featured Pele, Jairzinho, Gerson, Tostão, Rivellino and Carlos Alberto, Brazil’s ‘Eternal Captain’ and scorer of arguably the greatest goal in World Cup finals history.

It was the last goal scored at that World Cup — the fourth in a 4-1 hammering of Italy in the last — plus one that epitomized the Joga Bonito (Play Beautifully) mantra that Brazil had always been synonymous with.

Nine of the 10 outfield players had some role in the goal’s creation, ending with Pele’s pass into the path of the onrushing Alberto, who thumped the ball into the bottom corner.

Dazzling Brazil

“We won the World Cup and I think in my life in sport, (that was the pinnacle), no doubt,” Pele told CNN Sport’s Don Riddell of this team in a 2016 interview.

“I said: ‘Santos are champion, I am going to retire,'” Pele recalls thinking before Mexico 1970. “Then I said: ‘No, I am going to play the World Cup. This will be my last World Cup, may God give me one more time the gift to play good.'”

It could be fair to state his prayers were answered.

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the 1970 World Cup final and looking back at that tournament perhaps there exists a sense of nostalgia, too. That World Cup was the first to be broadcast world wide in color, making those bright yellow shirts even more dazzling.

It was perhaps also a victory for those we might today make reference to as ‘football purists’; Brazil’s Jogo Bonito against Italy’s catenaccio, the highly-organized and defensive-minded system that defined Italian football for decades.

“When I was little, my father certainly would talk about that extraordinary team,” former goalkeeper Dida, himself a World Cup winner in 2002, recently told CNN Sport’s Don Riddell.

“A team never seen before, a team that will win easily because those were the very best of all players — and among them there is one who made all the big difference in the world, Pele.

“He’s number one in the world in my opinion, the strongest player we’ve ever had. He has proven it, scored more than 1000 goals. The 1970 team is the strongest Brazil has ever had.”

Dida was born 36 months after that World Cup win in 1970 but the stories he was told by his father made those players his heroes, too.

Long before YouTube and streaming services made even probably the most obscure reserve leagues available around the world, the 1970 World Cup was the first opportunity many had to watch these superstars doing his thing.

None of Brazil’s squad played club football outside of their country, therefore the world watched on in awe as these unfamiliar faces tore their opponents apart.

At the center of everything, of course, was Pele.

The Santos forward operated from slightly deeper in a four-man front line, as head coach Mário Zagallo attemptedto accommodate Brazil’s plethora of attacking talent.

“When I was in the under 20’s, I nearly met him [Pele] but it did not happen therefore i became disillusioned,” Dida recalls of his desperation to meet his hero. “But then I finally had the chance and it was a real great emotion to hug him, feel him, talk to him.

“It’s an extraordinary feeling to see an idol so close. This was a great opportunity in my life.”

‘Another level’

Dida was section of Brazil’s World Cup-winning squad in 2002, another team considered by many to be one of the greatest to ever grace the world stage.

The attacking trio of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho is among the most feared in history, but also for Dida it could still be no match for the team of 1970.

“They were above all, another level,” he says. “I know football has changed however they would certainly win with exactly the same conditions today and Pele would score.

“It surely ranks in first place [in Brazil’s greatest teams]. They would do things with ease and calm. It wasn’t that the adversaries were weak, but the talent that team had to improvise was impressive.”

There have already been great Brazil teams since. The South American nation has won another two World Cups, no less, but also for many Brazilians that side of 1970 continues to keep a place in the heart greater than the rest.

It was one particular one-in-a-generation teams — even for a country as blessed with football talent as Brazil — that had even the opposition eulogizing.

“I told myself before the game, he’s made of skin and bones just like everyone else,” Italian defender Tarcisio Burgnich said of Pele after the final. “But I was wrong.”