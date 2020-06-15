Pediatrician who discovered Kawasaki disease dies at 95 – Panorama

Tomisaku Kawasaki, a pediatrician who discovered a rare inflammatory syndrome affecting young kids that was subsequently named after him, has died at a Tokyo hospital, a medical research institute announced Wednesday. He was 95, according to The Japan Times.

The Tokyo native died of senior years Friday afternoon, the Japan Kawasaki Disease Research Center said. The syndrome has attracted renewed attention by having an increasing amount of children developing similar symptoms in Europe and the United States, raising concern over a possible link to the newest coronavirus.

While treatments for Kawasaki disease have been mostly established, its cause has yet to be determined, with no decisive evidence supporting theories blaming a virus or bacteria.